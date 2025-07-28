48,317 Shares in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in CGI Group during the first quarter worth $3,230,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 43,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $101.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

