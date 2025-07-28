Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $6.09 Million Stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,612,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,108,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

NYSE:RACE opened at $517.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

