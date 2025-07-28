Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 3,585 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,888,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $1.543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Logitech International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

