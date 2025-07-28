Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,052 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Stock Up 5.7%
STLA stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
