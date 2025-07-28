Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,052 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 5.7%

STLA stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLA shares. UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

