MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.
MetLife Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of MET opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
