Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after buying an additional 1,491,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,305,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,992,000 after purchasing an additional 912,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

