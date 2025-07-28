Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after buying an additional 2,939,866 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

