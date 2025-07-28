Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,100 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of FirstService worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $200.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

