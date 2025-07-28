Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 334,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 38,164 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,618,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

