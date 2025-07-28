Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RJF opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.