Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,133 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lennar by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,788,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 466,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

