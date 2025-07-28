Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 170 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Markel Group by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $2,024.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,960.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,879.90.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

