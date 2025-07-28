Analyzing ATS (NYSE:ATS) & Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATS and Global Payment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 1 2 0 0 1.67 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

ATS presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Global Payment Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payment Technologies is more favorable than ATS.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.82 billion 1.73 -$20.16 million ($0.19) -169.48 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ATS and Global Payment Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATS.

Volatility and Risk

ATS has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of -6.61, indicating that its share price is 761% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS -1.00% 8.38% 3.19% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of ATS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATS beats Global Payment Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

