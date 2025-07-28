Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.60 Million Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,378,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,566 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

