Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.96 Million Stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,713 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nucor by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nucor by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $145.91 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

