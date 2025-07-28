Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $770.60 million for the quarter. Equity Residential has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.000 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Residential stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

