Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

