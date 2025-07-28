Medifast (MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.85 million. Medifast had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.86. Medifast has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Medifast by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 30,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

