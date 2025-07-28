Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International -1.11% 7.79% 4.25% Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.92% 3.23% 1.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.51 $3.01 million ($0.05) -44.40 Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.69 $55.64 million $0.32 19.27

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Helix Energy Solutions Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Drilling Tools International and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.75%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Drilling Tools International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Drilling Tools International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.