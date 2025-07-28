Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Head to Head Contrast

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Lotus Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.19 billion 0.58 $455.36 million $2.68 9.16 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.64 -$1.10 billion ($1.54) -1.45

Profitability

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 7.82% 10.72% 2.83% Lotus Technology -122.01% N/A -42.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 5 1 1 2.43 Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Harley-Davidson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Lotus Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.