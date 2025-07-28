Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.25 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

