General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,204 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in General Mills by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

