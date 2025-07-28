Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $107,453,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,984,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14,642.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 431,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 428,585 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $150.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

