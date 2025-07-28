Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.10 Million Stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $278.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.