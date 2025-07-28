92,100 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

