Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 720,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,445.20. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,332 shares of company stock worth $106,709,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

