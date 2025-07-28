Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Head to Head Survey

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus target price of $271.12, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.52 $6.96 billion $12.07 18.79 Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.47 $20.35 million $1.26 16.70

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

