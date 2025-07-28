Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.38

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 15.2% increase from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity at Supply Network

In other news, insider Peter McKenzie sold 32,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.26 ($27.14), for a total transaction of A$1,322,424.26 ($870,015.96). Also, insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.02 ($26.99), for a total transaction of A$205,100.00 ($134,934.21). Insiders have sold 145,002 shares of company stock worth $5,833,787 in the last 90 days. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

