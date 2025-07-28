Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $99,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

