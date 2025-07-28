Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
