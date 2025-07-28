Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2025

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.00% and a net margin of 96.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBFree Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Mesabi Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.