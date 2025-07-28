Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.00% and a net margin of 96.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Mesabi Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

