Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,701,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $335.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

