Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

