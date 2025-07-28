Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.45 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.46 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.