Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

