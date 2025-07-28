Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

