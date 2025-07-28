Equitable Trust Co. Invests $203,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,278.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 397,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,853,000 after buying an additional 88,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.1%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $217.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.