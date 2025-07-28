Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Timothy A. Welsh purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 168,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,302.16. This represents a 146.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

