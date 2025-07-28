Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

