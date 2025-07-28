Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in AON by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $372.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.28 and a 200-day moving average of $370.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.12 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

