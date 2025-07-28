Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,831,014 Shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,831,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Knowles worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,683.50. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

