iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.1%

EWY opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.