Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.170 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.5%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.