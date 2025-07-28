Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $269.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.46.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.64.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

