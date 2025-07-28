Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,479,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,658,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 1,605,391 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,302,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.0%

DBRG stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

