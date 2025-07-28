Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $286.18 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $235.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

