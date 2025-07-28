Assetmark Inc. Buys 11,131 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.44% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,618,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,795,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 735,987 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,654,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,273,000 after buying an additional 402,482 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

