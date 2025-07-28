Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 45,720 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

