Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,965 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $428.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.60 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

