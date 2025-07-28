iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IMCG stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.